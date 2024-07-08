Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

