Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
