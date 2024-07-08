SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 5.7% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 108,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 709,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $568.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

