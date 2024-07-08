SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 5.7% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 108,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 709,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $568.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
