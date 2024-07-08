Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.