Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.