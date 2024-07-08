Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $112.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $84.06. 415,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,336. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,821,000 after buying an additional 477,473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

