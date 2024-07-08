Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

