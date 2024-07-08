Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

SNOW opened at $143.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.