SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.49. 4,991,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,849,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

