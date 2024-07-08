SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Mizuho cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

