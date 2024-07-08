SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 27,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 16,808 call options.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.00. 7,409,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

