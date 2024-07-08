SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Head to Head Review

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 7.08% 21.64% 4.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 2.41 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $55.07 billion 0.02 $482.00 million $6.38 2.86

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Brookfield Business Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarMax Technology and Brookfield Business Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 6 1 3.14

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.48%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats SolarMax Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

