Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.50 Per Share

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,451.50 ($18.36) on Monday. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,540 ($19.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,478.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,379.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,318.18 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.08), for a total value of £432 ($546.42). Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

