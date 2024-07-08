Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

