Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

