Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Head to Head Comparison

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.17 billion 0.17 -$19.25 million ($0.32) -12.81 Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ferrovial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southland.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southland and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.28% -14.31% -3.15% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

