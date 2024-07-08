SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,233,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $140.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

