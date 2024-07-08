Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sphere Entertainment worth $94,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

SPHR stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

