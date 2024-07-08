Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $37.25

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $267,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

