Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.