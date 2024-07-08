Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,831 shares of company stock valued at $628,184 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.