SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEW opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

