SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.80 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($157.85).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($156.69).

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,821,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,269. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 267 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,900.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

