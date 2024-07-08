St. Louis Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $992,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

