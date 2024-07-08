Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.03).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.4 %

About Standard Chartered

STAN opened at GBX 725.60 ($9.18) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 796 ($10.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 746.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.12. The stock has a market cap of £18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.