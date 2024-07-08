State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after buying an additional 131,904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,930,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.18 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $148.57 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

