State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

