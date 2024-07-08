State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $14.48 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

