State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

