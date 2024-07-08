State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.98 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

