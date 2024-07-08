State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.03 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

