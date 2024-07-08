State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Enpro by 5,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $143.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $170.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

