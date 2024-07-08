State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $17.89 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

