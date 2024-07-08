State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,343,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $64.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

