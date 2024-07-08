State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of BlackLine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $6,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

