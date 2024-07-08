State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $128.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $134.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

