State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $166.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.