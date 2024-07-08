State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,036 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106,670 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.29 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.