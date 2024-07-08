State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,925 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

