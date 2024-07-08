State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,694 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

