State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 312 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.9 %

HCC opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

