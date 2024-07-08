State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 417 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $53,304,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

