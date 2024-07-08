State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 465 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,658.96 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,639.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,607.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

