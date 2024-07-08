State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 691 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Community Banks by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

