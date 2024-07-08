State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $233,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.93 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.