State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.