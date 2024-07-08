State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $53.07 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

