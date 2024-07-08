State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in MP Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in MP Materials by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MP Materials stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

