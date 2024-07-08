State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ORA opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

