State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

