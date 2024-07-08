State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $40.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

